GUEST SEGMENT: 16-year-old selected as grand marshal of Bi-City Christmas Parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Bi-City Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday morning in Downtown Columbus.
16-year-old Mason Hargrove will be the grand marshal for the parade.
Mason won the Gold Medal and holds the title for the 2019 Junior Men 1FC Canoe Freestyle World Champion title. Mason shares how he feels about the opportunity to be grand marshal.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and started in Phenix City. The parade goes along Broad Street and other the 13th Street bridge into Columbus onto Broadway.
