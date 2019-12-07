Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Investigators have found no evidence an Arizona official neglected his duties after he was charged with running an adoption-fraud scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands. The Arizona Capitol Times reported Thursday that the investigators have said it is up to county supervisors to determine if Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen's refusal to cooperate in the investigation and his alleged misuse of county resources constitute neglect. Petersen is accused of smuggling and paying pregnant women from the small nation in the western Pacific to give up their children for adoption in the U.S.