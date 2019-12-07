Liberty puts streak on line vs Grand Canyon

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Scottie James is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Flames. Darius McGhee is also a big contributor, producing 10.1 points per game. The Antelopes have been led by Carlos Johnson, who is averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 29.1 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last five games. He's also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.