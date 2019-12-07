St. John Pitts CME Church in Waverly Hall raises funds for families in need

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - A special holiday celebration was held in Waverly Hall Friday night to raise money for children in Harris and Talbot counties.
The Children Enrichment Program, sponsored by St. John Pitts CME Church, is in its 14th year.
There was a full house at the Waverly Hall Community Arts Center. Over the years, the event has raised thousands of dollars to help hundreds of families during the holidays. News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier hosted the program for the eighth year.
