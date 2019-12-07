Synovus contributes $585K to United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley received a large donation thanks to the generosity of a popular bank.
Synovus presented the United Way with a check for $585,000. The money came from team members as part of their annual fundraising campaign.
"Our campaign started roughly a month ago. We exceeded our goal and was able to present a check for $585,000. Our team at Synovus loves giving back, it's in our DNA. We have a long history of giving. And we're just pleased to partner with United Way," said Heath Schondelmayer, marketing president at Synovus in Columbus.
At the presentation, employees wore similar t-shirts that read, “Here Matters.”
