4-year-old shot and killed in B’ham during family dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A four-year-old was killed in Birmingham Saturday, after being caught in the crossfire of a family dispute.
The incident occurred at 33rd Terr N and F.L. Shuttlesworth Dr,
Offices arrived to find the child unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where they were later pronounced dead,
According to police, an altercation between two family members led to both firing weapons at each other.
A suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
