Auburn getting into the Christmas spirit with city-wide parade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The people in the Loveliest City on the Plains are getting into the Christmas spirit as they gather together for a city-wide parade.
The parade is beginning at 2:00 p.m. CST at the intersection of Thach Ave. and S. College St. It will also end there.
If you’re going to need your car then, it will have to be moved by 1:30 p.m. when the streets are blocked off.
Any cars along the parade route that have not been moved by 1:30 p.m. will be blocked in until the end of the parade.
Check out the parade route below!
