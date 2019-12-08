Columbus church hosts handmade gift market to “shop with a purpose”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus church is holding its inaugural mission market for the public.
Christ Community Church says they wanted to open a unique Christmas shopping experience to the public, giving members and people around the community an opportunity to “shop with a purpose this season."
Over 25 local and global vendors sold handmade, painted, sculpted, and other one-of-a-kind items.
“The entire community can come together and, really, we can do more together as a group than we can just as individuals,” says Executive Pastor Nick Cash. “Of course, seeing the sanctuary full of people buying products for their loved ones, buying things for their loved ones for Christmas, but also supporting missions in the process.”
Proceeds from the mission market support mission work around the world and will give those in our community a chance to be a part of a bigger cause this holiday season.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.