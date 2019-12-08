CPD Homicide Unit investigating east Columbus shooting, victim taken to St. Francis

CPD Homicide Unit investigating east Columbus shooting, victim taken to St. Francis
Columbus police investigating shooting after victim taken to St. Francis Hospital (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 8, 2019 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 4:20 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide after an east Columbus shooting victim has died.

According to Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department, the shooting occurred in east Columbus, but the exact location has not been confirmed.

The victim was taken to the St. Francis Hospital emergency room in a private vehicle.

The CPD Homicide Unit is taking over the case.

This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.