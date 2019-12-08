CPD Homicide Unit investigating east Columbus shooting, victim taken to St. Francis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide after an east Columbus shooting victim has died.
According to Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department, the shooting occurred in east Columbus, but the exact location has not been confirmed.
The victim was taken to the St. Francis Hospital emergency room in a private vehicle.
The CPD Homicide Unit is taking over the case.
