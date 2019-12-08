Four Children’s Library hosts first-ever Christmas Celebration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An organization that aims to build a memorial library for the four children who lost their lives in Lee County’s deadly tornadoes hosted a Christmas Celebration Saturday.
The celebration was in honor of those four children, Mykhayla Waldon, Taylor Thornton, Jonathan Bowen, and A.J. Hernandez.
Families met at the Opelika Sportsplex to enjoy live music, bounce houses, face painting and more. Admission was free, but attendees were asked to donate non-perishable foods, books or toys.
The organizer of the event and the Four Children’s Library, Robin Ashworth, said the event was a success.
“I saw smiles and heard the laughter of the children there who unknowingly were also celebrating the lives of four others who were not,” she said. “That in itself was worth every ounce of effort, time and money spent.”
Ashworth said the support from Lee County Sheriff’s Office was crucial for the event.
Visit the Four Children’s Library Facebook for more information on how you can help.
