Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations say Florida State will introduce Memphis’ Mike Norvell as the Seminoles’ new coach. Norvell has coached Memphis to three straight American Athletic Conference championship games and just beat No. 21 Cincinnati for the 16th-ranked Tigers’ first league title. Florida State will introduce its new coach at a news conference Sunday, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin is the new coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin resigned from Florida Atlantic shortly after the Owls' 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA title game. He will be introduced by Ole Miss on Monday. Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic. He's 61-34 in parts of eight seasons as a college head coach at Tennessee, USC and FAU. Kiffin takes over an Ole Miss program that hasn’t produced a winning season since going 10-3 in 2015 and winning the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels went 4-8 this season.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1. Tampa Bay also got two goals from Tyler Johnson. Alex Killorn. Victor Hedman and Carter Verhaeghe had the other goals, and Killorn added three assists. Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored with 5:16 remaining for the Sharks to spoil Vasilevskiy’s shutout bid.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves against his former team and Josh Brown scored the winning goal in the Florida Panthers’ 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky made his first start against the Blue Jackets since signing with the Panthers on July 1. He played the previous seven seasons with Columbus. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov had two assists and leads Florida with 12 multi-point games.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead No. 24 Butler to a 76-62 win over Florida on Saturday. Thompson sank 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists. McDermott contributed a team-high seven rebounds.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic have won Conference USA for the second time. The Owls rolled past UAB 49-6 on Saturday in the conference title game in Kiffin's finale. He is leaving FAU after three seasons to take over at Ole Miss. Chris Robison threw four touchdown passes for the Owls. In Kiffin's three seasons, the Owls got to the 10-win mark in two of them.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Retief Goosen and 16-year-old son Leo shot a 14-under 58 to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Father Son Challenge scramble event for majors champions. Bernard and Jason Langer and David and Brady Duval opened with 60s in the 36-hole competition at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes. The Goosens birdied five of the first six holes and closed with eight straight.
UNDATED (AP) — Terry Taylor had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Austin Peay topped North Florida 90-83. Jordyn Adams had 17 points for Austin Peay, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.