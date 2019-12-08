Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-VICTIM
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy has identified all three victims who died in Friday's attack at a Florida naval base. The Naval base's commanding officer says the sailors showed “exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil." He says they ran toward the shooter and saved lives. All three were flight school students between the ages of 19 and 23. The third victim killed by the Saudi shooter was identified as 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.
VOTING SITE CLOSURES
Voting site reopened in Georgia after grassroots fight
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (AP) — Residents of a predominantly black area of rural Georgia waged a two-year grassroots campaign to get their polling site reopened. When local election officials shut down the polling site in Jeff Davis County in August 2017, displaced voters banded together and circulated petitions pressuring the county elections board to reconsider. County officials finally relented and reopened the polling site two years later.
SCOOTERS-ATLANTA
Scooter companies at odds with Atlanta over impounds
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is now charging fees to transportation companies when it picks up their abandoned or improperly parked rental scooters. City officials say they're no longer simply releasing the scooters without receiving impound fees. Public Works Commissioner James A. Jackson Jr. ordered that the fees be collected. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the change was made after it was revealed last month that the city failed to collect at least $200,000 in scooter impound fees since summer. But one scooter company says the city has provided inconsistent evidence the impounded devices were illegally parked.
AIRPORT GRANTS
5 Georgia airports to share $12.6M for improvements
ATLANTA (AP) — Five Georgia airports have been chosen to share $12.6 million in federal grants for safety and infrastructure upgrades. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the grants are among $485 million being awarded to 108 airports nationwide. Grants earmarked for Georgia include $3.53 million to modify the airport terminal building in Columbus and $2.4 million to rehabilitate the runway at the Hazlehurst airport. Cartersville's airport is getting $2.73 million for runway safety improvements. The Perry-Houston County airport and Kaolin Field in Sanderville are slated to receive $2 million each for construction and rehabilitation projects.
VICTIM COUNSELING INITIATIVE
Prosecutors in Georgia county expanding victim counseling
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors in Cobb County are teaming up with Kennesaw State University to provide counseling for victims of felony crimes. A news release from the Cobb County district attorney's office says the program will allow alumni and students from the master of social work program at the university to provide individual and group therapy to the victims. Nearly $50,000 in funding is being provided by a Victims of Crime Act Grant provided by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council through the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia. The grant funding will allow the counseling to be provided free of charge.
DOG-FIRE ALERT
Savannah fire officials: Dog alerted occupants to fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are crediting a dog for five people's escape from a burning Savannah home. Savannah fire officials say the pet named Sammy alerted the occupants to the fire at the rear of the home Friday morning.Sammy and the five people got out unharmed. Another dog and two cats died.Firefighters say a freezer was likely to blame for the blaze.
SYRACUSE-GEORGIA TECH
Hughes scores career-high 33 in 97-63 Syracuse win
ATLANTA (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 26 of his career-high 33 points in the first half, and Syracuse shut down the ACC’s leading scorer on the way to a 97-63 win over Georgia Tech. Buddy Boeheim added a career-high 26 points to help the Orange (5-4, 1-1 ACC) snap a three-game losing streak, and Syracuse held Tech sophomore guard Michael Devoe to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.
SWATIKAS-GEORGIA CAMPUS
Georgia college: Visitor appears responsible for swastikas
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia says it has received “corroborated information" that a visitor to its Athens campus was responsible for swastikas on student doors at a dorm.The university said in a statement on Friday that the person was not affiliated with the school. It said additional information would be available next week upon the conclusion of an investigation.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the incident at Russell Hall was reported last month.Two students at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville also reported to campus officials that a swastika was drawn on the doors of their residence hall recently.