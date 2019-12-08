Lights decorate the Columbus Botanical Garden for ‘Christmas in the Garden’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Botanical Garden is holding its annual Christmas event ‘Christmas in the Garden.’
The beautiful gardens were decorated in lights and let families visit lots of fun stations.
Some of the displays included the North Pole Market, Santa’s Workshop, and Candy Cane Lane. There were also food vendors, smores over a bonfire, and a tree lighting.
The Executive Director of the Columbus Botanical Garden, Stefan Bloodworth, says it is most rewarding to see everyone enjoy the beautiful day.
“It’s important for people to be able to congregate in beautiful spaces. As the Director of the Botanical Gardens, you know, there is nothing more than to see people enjoying the outdoors on a beautiful day like this," said Bloodworth.
The event also had a SEC football deck for the fans who didn’t want to miss the big game.
