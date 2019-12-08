Strong Cold Front Arrives Tuesday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cool start, it's looking like a mild Sunday around the Valley, with highs climbing back into the lower 60s, which is typical for early December. Otherwise, looking partly sunny, with a stray shower or two this evening.
Monday looks significantly warmer, with highs back in the 70s, and a chance of rain throughout the day. Numerous showers are expected for Tuesday, as an arctic front pushes across the southeast. Highs could reach the upper 70s, before crashing into the 40s that evening!
The rest of the work week looks cold & rainy, with highs struggling to reach the 50s, and lows in the 30s & 40s. While scattered rain will be around for Wednesday & Thursday, Friday looks particularly wet as an even potentially stronger disturbance moves across the region.
