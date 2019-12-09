Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Dec. 13th

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town, presented by Kia of Auburn, returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on December 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
This annual event features dozens of different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, wagon rides through the Victorian Front Porch Tour, face painting, and live music.
Downtown shops and businesses stay open late, providing a great opportunity to purchase last minute gifts for family and friends during the holidays. In addition to our downtown restaurants, food vendors will also be set up throughout the event.
Opelika Main Street Executive Director, Ken Ward, states, “Christmas In A Railroad Town is East Alabama’s largest annual Christmas event. Every year it is known for bringing joy to thousands each year”.
Admission to the event is free. Some activities inside the event might have small costs associated with them. There are many parking spots in downtown Opelika that are always available and free of charge.
For more information about this event or other downtown events, visit opelikamainstreet.org.
