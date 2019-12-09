Columbus police investigating murder in East Columbus as gang-related

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a violent weekend in Columbus as a gang-related shooting left one man dead.
This is the 36th murder of 2019 in the Fountain City.
Now, police are releasing information on the more than 10 suspects accused of being involved. Columbus police said they believe gang involvement is a key factor in the death of 27-year-old Orlando Carter.
One man said he was across the street from the victim when gunfire erupted.
“It’s unfortunate this guy lost his life,” Cal Knecht said.
Knecht said gunshots rang out across the street from where he was working on Huffman Drive in Columbus Sunday afternoon.
“I’m seeing a white car and three African American males jumping in and out, shooting shots at a house," Knecht said. "And you’ve got some other gentlemen standing out in the front yard shooting back at him about 10 rounds. About 30 rounds went off. Someone screams out their brother got shot.”
Police said family members drove Carter to St. Francis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Now, the homicide unit is searching for roughly a dozen suspects and three suspect vehicles.
“One being a white Chevy Impala, one a gray Honda unknown model, and a third unknown type vehicle," Major J.D. Hawk said.
Hawk said of the 36 murders so far in 2019, detectives believe this one has unique circumstances.
“From the information investigators have gathered, it has some gang involvement in this incident,” Hawk said.
More than 10 suspects are suspected of being involved in Carter’s death. Of those suspects, detectives believe two are women and the rest men.
"Consider these individuals armed and dangerous,” said Hawk of all the suspects.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward to get the individual responsible for this shooting off the street so somebody else doesn’t get shot,” Hawk said.
Investigators are working toward gathering the information to confirm exactly who the suspects are and which local gang was involved.
