Columbus police release three vehicle descriptions in Huffman Dr. homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for three vehicles believed to be in the vicinity of Huffman Dr. when a man was shot and killed.
Columbus police say they are searching for a white Chevrolet Impala, a grey Honda with an unknown model and a third unknown vehicle. Police are continuing to work on determining a description of the third vehicle.
Police also confirm that at least ten men and two women were on the scene at the time of the shooting. Each of the ten men is believed to have been in possession of a handgun at the time.
It is believed at this time that gang activity led to this shooting, but police are working to confirm that information.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.