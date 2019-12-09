Covenant Woods residents and kids present ‘Colors of Christmas’ musical

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Covenant Woods Choir presented ‘Colors of Christmas’ at their retirement community in Columbus on Dec. 8.
‘Colors of Christmas’ is a musical with a touching drama performed by residents and children.
This group usually puts together about two productions a year.
The Director of Music expressed her pride in the residents of the community today.
“I feel like these residents have a sense of accomplishment today and they’ve really shined today and I’m proud of them - every one,” said Kim Prescott, Covenant Woods Director of Music.
This event was free and the audience was filled with residents, family and staff of Covenant Woods.
