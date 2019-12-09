CPD needs assistance searching for missing 63-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends are concerned for the safety of a missing woman, Linda Wiggins-Smith. Her family and Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search of the missing 63-year-old woman.
Linda Wiggins-Smith was last seen on Friday, Nov. 29th around 6:00 p.m. She was last seen on Talbotton Road in Columbus.
If there is anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Linda Wiggins-Smith, they are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at (706)-653-3449.
