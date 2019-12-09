CPD partners with Academy Sports + Outdoors for gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Academy Sports + Outdoors are partnering for the holiday season.
The two organizations are recognizing members in the community by awarding citizens a $50 gift card. If a police officer stops you and you have no idea why, it may just be because you’re doing something right.
"The purpose of the cards is to identify people in our community for safe driving as well as safe pedestrian crossings,” said Police Chief Ricky Boren. “If an officer sees someone that is doing things the right way, the officer is subject to stop, talk with the person, and then give them a gift card."
This year marks the first year for this initiative.
