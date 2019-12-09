Green Bay pays visit to UCF

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have combined to account for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: JayQuan McCloud has connected on 33.8 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 40 over the last five games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.