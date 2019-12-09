Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally to to beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35. Winston overcame throwing three interceptions and having one of them returned for a touchdown for the fifth time this season. The Bucs have won three straight but are out of playoff contention. Indianapolis has lost five of six following a 5-2 start. The nosedive has dropped the Colts from first place to third in the AFC South. Jacoby Brissett threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts.