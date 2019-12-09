Jury takes 10 minutes to convict south Ala. man for raping child

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been convicted of rape and sodomy of a child, according to Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams’ office.
Clarence Rodgers, 38, was found guilty Wednesday after a three-day trial that included just 10 minutes of jury deliberation.
The Midland City man was arrested in June 2018 on charges he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12 who lived in the same neighborhood.
At trial, the victim and members of her family testified, as did Dale County Sheriff’s deputies and experts from the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, UAB Children’s Hospital and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Rodgers was connected to the crime with DNA evidence.
Sentencing will happen on Dec. 16. Rodgers faces between 20 years and life in prison, and because of the child’s age, he is not eligible for probation or early parole.
A check of Rodgers’ background shows that, in addition to this conviction, he’s also facing an indictment in Montgomery County for rape of another child in an unrelated case. A trial is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 24, 2020, in that case.
