Muscogee County District School awarded grant for College and Career Academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School just announced the approval of a $3 million grant that was awarded by Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). The grant will officially establish Jordan High School as a College and Career Academy.
College and Career Academies represent a community partnership between a local school system, a technical college or post-secondary institution, and business leaders represented on the academy’s governing board, to ensure the fulfillment of its workforce development mission specific to each community.
Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, said, “I am extremely proud of the collective work contributed by everyone during the planning, writing and presentation phases of this competitive grant proposal. Building upon the rich tradition of Jordan Vocational High School, the funding provided through this grant award will serve to enhance and expand college and career opportunities for our students that align with the workforce needs throughout our community and the region”.
The District began forming a vision, led by the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program, around the concept of a college and career academy in November 2017. Jordan High School was added to the Georgia College & Career Academy Network after submitting the initial grant application in 2018.
The CTAE Director, Victoria Thomas, stated, “There were several visits to career academies around the state. We met often to paint a picture of what a career academy could bring to our community. We received a significant boost in business and industry support thanks to the partnership of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the Columbus 2025 Initiative”.
“The grant funds will be used to upgrade the College and Career Academies at Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy. The renovations will focus on upgrading the facilities to reflect 21st century workforce environments. The changes will compliment Jordan’s history through design enhancements that will expand opportunities for all students. The community will be engaged in the process through advisory committee and industry representatives. I want to thank everyone in our community for supporting this important project," said Tim Vinson, Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy.
Georgia’s College and Career Academy Network offers high school students access to accredited college-level courses and technical certification programs. More than 20,000 students are already enrolled in College and Career Academies throughout the state.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.