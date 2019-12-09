Muscogee County District School awarded grant for College and Career Academy

“The grant funds will be used to upgrade the College and Career Academies at Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy. The renovations will focus on upgrading the facilities to reflect 21st century workforce environments. The changes will compliment Jordan’s history through design enhancements that will expand opportunities for all students. The community will be engaged in the process through advisory committee and industry representatives. I want to thank everyone in our community for supporting this important project," said Tim Vinson, Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy.