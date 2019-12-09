Neighbor brings Ft. Mitchell woman a ladder to escape her burning home

Neighbor brings Ft. Mitchell woman a ladder to escape her burning home
Ft. Mitchell home a total loss after fire (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 8, 2019 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 9:42 PM

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fort Mitchell woman escaped her home by using a ladder her neighbor brought to her.

The home on Apache Trail in Ft. Mitchell is a total loss after catching fire with a woman inside.

Thankfully, the woman’s next-door neighbor brought her a ladder to climb out of the window. She suffered smoke inhalation but received no burns.

The neighbor is reportedly an off-duty Phenix City police officer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.