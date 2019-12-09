Ribbon cutting takes place for new Culver’s opening in Phenix City

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - A new Culver’s restaurant is opening today in Phenix City. The ribbon cutting was held today, Dec. 9th, at 10:00 a.m.
The first Culver’s restaurant was opened in 1984 in Saux City, a small town in Wisconsin.
The new Culver’s restaurant, here in Phenix City, is expected to be a nice addition to the city. It is projected to bring one hundred new jobs to the valley, while serving burgers and frozen custard to their customers.
The new Culver’s is on Marketplace Drive, located just off of highway 280.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.