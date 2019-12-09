4th grader wins Blanchard Elementary School’s spelling bee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus named its spelling bee winner on Monday.
Fourteen students competed on stage in front of a packed crowd in the school’s cafeteria.
After a back-and-forth between the two finalists, the winner was fourth-grader Edward Boughner. The runner up was fifth-grader Ava Greeson. The winning word was “therapeutic.”
News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the spelling bee’s word pronouncer.
Congratulations to the winner and all the participants.
