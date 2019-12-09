‘Tis the Season to be Tacky and Bright’ Christmas party held for children with Down syndrome in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The ‘Tis the Season to be Tacky and Bright’ Christmas party pumped up the Christmas spirit yesterday.
The Chattahoochee Valley Down Syndrome Association hosted all the fun.
Everyone was invited to enjoy refreshments, crafts, a tacky fashion show, reindeer games, a photo booth, and, of course, Santa.
“It’s important to help us connect because we all are on different journeys, but the journey is so similar because of that extra chromosome. So this way, we get to connect and meet each other because either someone has been there or done that. You know they’ve come from something that can help you on your journey," said Jan Kent, a volunteer and parent.
Winners of the tackiest fashion show and musical chairs received gifts.
All families with a child with Down syndrome are welcomed to join the association and their events.
