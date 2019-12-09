Turning Milder Before Another Winter Blast

Tuesday still looks mild, but a strong cold front heads our way late tomorrow, and another round of rain will precede it tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will fall as the front approaches, putting us back into the 40s by Wednesday morning, and afternoon highs from then on out struggling to get much warmer than the low to mid 50s. Expects showers around still on Wednesday with Thursday a little drier with only isolated showers in the forecast. Another potent system heads toward the Southeast again on Friday, bringing a widespread cold rain to wrap up the work week (temperatures will hold strong in the 40s throughout the day). A chance of showers will stick around for the weekend (with better rain coverage favored for Saturday for now), but looking more seasonable with highs back in the 60s. Even into early next week, relatively low rain chances remain in the forecast, with no promise of abundant sunshine over the next 9 days, at least.