Winter Returns Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A powerful cold front will sweep across the southeast on Tuesday. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees tomorrow before the front sends temperatures crashing into the 30s & 40s. Rain will become likely in the evening hours after the front passes.
Rain chances will diminish Wednesday morning, with the sun peeking out in the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, and lows will fall into the 30s & 40s for the rest of the week.
Rain chances will increase Thursday afternoon as a stronger disturbance approaches the area. A cold rain will fall Thursday night into Friday, with lingering showers & clouds lasting possibly into Saturday. Sunshine & warmer temperatures in the 60s will return for Sunday.
