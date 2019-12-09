Women in Columbus find ways to protect themselves from predators

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recent reports of missing women in the U.S. are leaving some people in the Columbus community concerned.
Angie Paramore, a Columbus woman, works in Uptown and says “I always try to be aware of my surroundings, I try to be aware of where I’m at and who’s around me.”
Paramore said that hearing cases of missing women and sex trafficking stories makes her uneasy.
“I don’t feel safe just going out by myself or having a drink by myself, or doing things in the evening. Unless it’s maybe running errands, but I don’t go out downtown at night by myself," said Paramore.
She has mace with her at all times and keeps her keys in hand when walking to her car alone.
Dawn Harres is a Columbus woman who says she checks the inside of her car before she gets inside.
“I try to make sure that the overhead lights stay on the auto position so that I’m able to just look inside my car before I actually get in," said Harres.
Some women are getting creative when it comes to protecting themselves and their belongings.
One trick is to use the safety strap from a shopping cart to secure your bag from getting snatched. All you have to do is strap it in, that way if somebody tries to take your purse, it’s not going anywhere. It’s stuck to that shopping cart.
Other women are taking courses that teach them how to defend themselves from predators.
Megan Kelley says “I do recommend that every woman in town, especially if you live in a rural area or even an area that can be kind of isolated, take a concealed carry course as well as a self-defense course.”
