Allen Elementary School in Columbus collecting hats, gloves, scarves for cancer patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An elementary school in Columbus is working to share the warmth this holiday season.
Allen Elementary School is collecting new hats, gloves, scarves, and much more for the John B. Amos Cancer Center at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Parent Liaison Anais Moody said cancer impacts everyone, either personally or through someone they know. The drive hopes to keep cancer patients warm while they undergo treatment.
"When you're going through this, you are losing hair, you are losing muscle, you're losing so much of yourself that you're constantly cold,” said Moody. It's a horrible feeling to go through the illness itself but also to have to feel cold.”
The drive began in November and will run through Thursday, December 12. The school and several others plan to bring the donations to the John B. Amos Cancer within the next two weeks.
