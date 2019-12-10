Arctic Cold Front On the Way!

The next few days look much colder in comparison to the warm start to the week with highs struggling to get much warmer than the 50s and lows will be down into the 40s—and 30s in some spots. Though we turn dry again Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, another disturbance heads our way Thursday night, ushering in a dose of cold rain into Friday. Fortunately, apart from some isolated showers possible Saturday morning, the weekend looks drier and more pleasant in comparison with temperatures more seasonable in the 60s. Rain chances are on the rise again by the start of next week though before another possible Arctic blast by Wednesday of next week.