Bucks top Magic for 15th straight win; Antetokounmpo gets 32

Magic: C Mo Bamba was helped to the locker room in the second quarter with a left knee contusion, but returned. … Played without C Nikola Vucevic (right lateral ankle sprain) for the ninth straight game. ... Just as the Magic reached .500 for the first time this season, they faced a brutal trio of games. After the Bucks (1st place, Eastern Conference), they have home games against the Los Angeles Lakers (1st place, Western Conference) and Houston (4th place, West). ...G Josh Magette, who averaged 25 points and 10 assists, is the G League player of the week.