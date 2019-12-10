Columbus Community Orchestra adds rock band to annual Christmas musical

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Community Orchestra along with the DNR Rock Band hosted its annual holiday musical Monday night.
The artistic director said he wanted to bring something new and different to Columbus. They delivered a melody of pop Christmas songs at their “Rockin’ Christmas Concert.”
The orchestra has been doing Christmas concerts for 20 years. This is the first year they’ve added a rock band to their presentation.
"The ability to put the rock band with the orchestra is really neat and the ability to do this for the city is really neat,” said William Fry, artistic director of the Columbus Community Orchestra.
Fry said their main purpose id to make life better for people in the Fountain City.
