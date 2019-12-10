Columbus police arrest suspect on multiple sex crimes with minor

By Olivia Gunn | December 10, 2019 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:42 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect on several sex crimes involving a minor.

35-year-old Jermaine Alexander was arrested Tuesday and is charged with the following felonies:

  • 2 counts of sodomy
  • 2 counts of statutory rape
  • Child molestation
  • Aggravated child molestation
  • 2 counts of electronic child pornography and child exploitation prevention
  • 2 counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes

Details on the arrest and charges have not been given.

Alexander is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday, December 13 at 9 a.m.

