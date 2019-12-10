Columbus police arrest suspect on multiple sex crimes with minor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect on several sex crimes involving a minor.
35-year-old Jermaine Alexander was arrested Tuesday and is charged with the following felonies:
- 2 counts of sodomy
- 2 counts of statutory rape
- Child molestation
- Aggravated child molestation
- 2 counts of electronic child pornography and child exploitation prevention
- 2 counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes
Details on the arrest and charges have not been given.
Alexander is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday, December 13 at 9 a.m.
