Columbus Police Dept. taking proactive measures to prevent DUI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A display in front of the Columbus Police Department is a reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence.
Police Chief Ricky Boren said the department is beginning a proactive approach for DUIs. They will have unannounced road checks during the holiday season to prevent drinking and driving.
The goal is to end 2019 and begin 2020 safely and not in jail or a morgue.
"We are wanting to remind people that by seeing this display, they have a choice,” said Boren. “They can either ride in a police car or they can ride in a taxi cab."
Boren also wants to remind the public to be careful of pedestrians in and out of crosswalks.
