Hello, Cold Front!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wet, cold, and blustery night is ahead for the Valley as a powerful cold front sweeps across the region. Showers will taper off by tomorrow morning.
Wednesday will be much cooler with temperatures starting in the 30s & 40s, and highs only reaching the 50s! Sunshine will return by lunchtime.
Spotty rain will return by Thursday evening as low pressure approaches the area from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold rain will fall Thursday night into Friday, with lingering showers & clouds lasting possibly into Saturday. Sunshine & warmer temperatures in the 60s will return for Sunday.
