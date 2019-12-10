Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 31 shots, Brock Nelson scored twice int he third period, and the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. Ross Johnston, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who are 18-0-1 when scoring three or more goals. Tampa Bay got a goal from Steven Stamkos.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 15th straight victory, 110-101 over the Orlando Magic. Khris Middleton scored 20 points for Milwaukee and Dante DiVincenzo added 12 points off the bench.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is blaming his team's latest loss on more than just a disputed late call. The Dolphins lost 22-21 at the Jets on Sunday after a pass interference penalty was imposed on Miami via replay review in the final minute. It negated a fourth-and-18 situation for New York. Three plays later the Jets kicked the winning goal. Flores screamed and cursed and chased an official at the end of the game. He now says he was angry for his players but adds his team didn't make enough plays to win.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Another season will end with Tampa Bay missing the playoffs, however the Buccaneers remain confident they’re headed in the right direction. They've won three straight games, four of the past five and there's a growing belief that a young team is finally learning how to win. The Bucs haven't mde the playoffs since 2007 and haven't won a postseason game since their Super Bowl run 17 years ago. It they can win their remaining three games, they will finish with a winning record for only the third time during their long drought.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin is back in the Southeastern Conference vowing to lead Mississippi the kind of consistent success it has lacked for much of its history. Kiffin is taking over the Ole Miss football program after Matt Luke was fired with a 15-21 record in three seasons. Kiffin's arrival already has galvanized Ole Miss' fan base. Ole Miss fans gathered Monday to watch Kiffin's plane land in Oxford well before his introductory news conference. Kiffin has plenty of SEC experience after spending one year as Tennessee's head coach and three years as Alabama's offensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have a rebuilding project ahead and it won't be a quick fix. The team has holes everywhere. Those have become apparent during Jacksonville's five-game losing streak. The lack of talent is an indictment of 73-year-old personnel chief Tom Coughlin. The recent results are equally damning for coach Doug Marrone. The Jaguars have lost 19 of their last 25 games. The last two were embarrassments at home that were essentially over by halftime. Jacksonville has been outscored by 117 points during its five-game skid. The Jaguars play at Oakland on Sunday.
UNDATED (AP) — South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls' next head coach. Scott is expected to remain on staff with Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run. The 38-year-old former Clemson player is the son of ex-South Carolina head coach Brad Scott. Jeff Scott has spent most of his coaching career at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney. USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals each season. USF finished this year with four wins.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.