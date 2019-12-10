Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NAVAL STATION SHOOTING
The heart of Pensacola: City has strong ties with naval base
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The deaths of three Navy sailors shot by a Royal Saudi Air Force officer has stunned the city of Pensacola, Florida. There's a special relationship between Naval Air Station Pensacola and the city that is different than other military towns, perhaps because of the long history they've shared. The military history of the site where the base is located dates back to the 17th century, and the U.S. began using it for military aviation training before the country entered World War I. Since then, many members of the military who first came to Pensacola on assignment have later returned to live there as civilians.
NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI wants to know whether a Saudi flight student acted alone in his terror attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Other Saudis at the Florida base were told to stay together and cooperate with investigators. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that shortly before the shooting, the gunman tweeted about U.S. support of Israel and accused America of being anti-Muslim. Another U.S. official told the AP that Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani hosted a dinner party where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, and that a party guest later recorded the shooting as two others watched from a car.
AP-US-CYBERATTACK-PENSACOLA
FBI: No link found between cyberattack and Navy base attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI said it has found no signs of any link between a cyberattack on computer systems of a Florida Panhandle city and the recent attack at the naval air station there in which a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others. Officials in the city of Pensacola became aware of the cyberattack early Saturday, hours after Friday's shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Much of the city's computer system remained offline Monday morning. The FBI said in a tweeted statement Monday that the agency has not identified any connection between the two events, adding its preliminary investigation continues.
UPS TRUCK CHASE-SHOOTOUT
Family honors Florida UPS driver slain in police shootout
MIAMI (AP) — Family and friends are honoring a UPS driver killed in a shootout between Florida police and robbery suspects who had hijacked the driver's delivery truck. Relatives and coworkers of Frank Ordonez gathered Monday at an open-casket viewing in a Miami funeral home. Other UPS employees pulled their delivery trucks over for a minute of silence while on the road. More than a dozen officers converged on the UPS truck at a busy South Florida intersection on Thursday after chasing two robbery suspects. The 27-year-old UPS driver and a passing motorist died in the gunfire, along with the suspects.
POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Officer shoots, wounds man following traffic stop, chase
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and wounded by police following a vehicle chase in South Florida. Hallandale Beach police spokeswoman RaShana Dabney-Donovan tells news outlets that an officer tried to make a traffic stop early Sunday morning. The driver refused to stop and headed toward Hollywood. An officer reported seeing a passenger holding a gun during the chase. Police say the vehicle pursuit ended at a gas station, but two men in the car tried to flee on foot. An officer chased the men on foot and fired his weapon, striking one of the suspects, police said. The other man was detained nearby.
2020 CENSUS
Census Bureau head says IT concerns are being remedied
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau’s director says information technology problems have been fixed or are in the process of being remedied, despite recent reports raising concerns about the bureau’s preparedness for the 2020 Census. Bureau director Steven Dillingham said in a brief interview Monday with The Associated Press that the agency’s IT systems are undergoing “some tremendous testing.” The reports raised concerns about security and the agency's ability to hire and as many as a half million temporary workers for the once-a-decade head count. Dillingham was in Orlando, Florida on Monday to highlight recruiting and hiring efforts.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA
Lawmakers seek suspension, review of US training for Saudis
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Republican ally of President Donald Trump is going a step further than the White House and calling for Saudi Arabia to be suspended from an American military training program. That call comes after a student pilot from the kingdom shot and killed three sailors at a U.S. naval base in Florida. Trump has called for the program to be reviewed. But Sen. Lindsey Graham says Saudi participation in the program needs to be suspended “until we find out what happened here." And the congressman whose district includes the naval base in Pensacola also appears to call for the program's suspension.
AP-US-NASA-MOON-MISSION
NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is heralding the completion of a huge new rocket for the program aimed at putting a man and woman on the moon. Bridentstine was in New Orleans on Monday for an up-close look at the first, newly completed “core stage” rocket of NASA's Space Launch System. Later this month, the core stage will be transported on the Mississippi River by barge from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It's to undergo tests there before being taken to Cape Canaveral. NASA's goal it to put a man and woman on the moon by 2024,
AP-US-NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING - VICTIMS
Father: Navy victim shot standing watch fresh from boot camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Families in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are mourning the deaths of sailors slain by a gunman at a Navy base in Florida. Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill had just arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola after graduating from boot camp Nov. 22. His father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his son was shot while standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire Friday. Meanwhile, the stepmother of 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida, said the family is grappling with the tragedy. Brenda Delgado Haitham said she still talks about her stepson in the present tense because his death hasn't sunk in. Recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Watson of Enterprise, Alabama, also was killed.
AP-FL-FEDERAL PRISON INQUIRY
Rubio seeks inquiry into federal prison abuse allegations
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is asking the Bureau of Prisons to conduct a thorough review of Florida's Coleman Federal Correctional Complex following reports of sexual abuse of female inmates by male staff at the facility. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Rubio called the allegations “simply abhorrent." The Miami Herald reports a lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of 14 women seeking compensation and prison improvements. Seven of the women are still incarcerated at the central Florida facility. Rubio said such behavior shouldn't be tolerated.