Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ARMY-OFFICER-CHILD-PORN
Army major in Georgia jailed on federal child porn charge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Army officer stationed in Georgia has been jailed on a federal charge of distributing child pornography. Court records say Maj. Jason Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he held a top-secret security clearance. Federal court records unsealed Monday say an FBI agent monitoring an online app engaged with a man sharing nude photos of a teenage girl. Authorities say the man discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her. Investigators traced the IP address to Musgrove's home. Court records did not list an attorney for Musgrove. An Army spokesman says commanders have suspended Musgrove's security clearance.
AP-GA-TEEN KILLING-DRUG ROBBERY
Police: Teen killed pregnant woman and boyfriend in robbery
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta have arrested a teenager, saying he shot and killed two other teens in a drug-related robbery. McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told local news outlets that 17-year-old Aljahon Joyner was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder. 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson were found dead in a car Thursday in McDonough. Joyner is also charged with feticide because Fulmer was pregnant. Joyner has been charged as an adult and remains jailed without bail on Monday. Fulmer had been a senior softball player at Eagles Landing High School. Her coach says the team will retire Fulmer's number.
NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
Man charged with murder after 2 die in Georgia club shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting of two men at a Georgia nightclub. Local news outlets report Antoine Redfield was stopped while he was trying to drive away from the Private Eye Club in Augusta in the early hours of Saturday morning. Redfield is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, related gun charges and fleeing. He remains jailed Monday. It's unclear if Redfield has a lawyer. Two men were shot at the nightclub. Victims included 23-year-old Ja Brie Savonjay Dominguez of Augusta and 28-year-old Charles Edward Lawson III of Hephzibah.
HURRICANE SPENDING
Georgia county paying $1.66M in hurricane-related bills
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Georgia's largest county is paying $1.66 million in bills from a hurricane after state government didn't respond to a request for help. The Savannah Morning News reports Chatham County commissioners on Friday approved paying expenses related to evacuation from Hurricane Dorian in September. Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a mandatory evacuation for all coastal counties. Chatham County officials chartered buses to take people without reliable transportation to Augusta. Dorian caused little damage in Georgia and no federal money is available to repay local governments for emergency expenses. In October, county officials asked Kemp to repay them, but the governor hasn't responded.
SPECIAL NEEDS ABUSE-TEACHER
Warrant: Teacher made child sit in soiled pants as a lesson
ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — A special education teacher in the Atlanta area has been arrested and accused of making a 5-year-old student sit in his own waste to teach him a lesson. News outlets report 56-year-old Kelly Lewis was charged Wednesday with one count of cruelty to children stemming from an incident Nov. 21 at an elementary school in Cobb County. A county arrest warrant says the teacher knew the student defecated on himself but made him sit in his soiled clothes for about two hours, stating she she was “going to prove a point" about restroom habits. The warrant says the child suffered mental pain from Lewis' actions. Lewis was placed on administrative leave.
BLACK CHURCH RESTORATIONS
Black church believed to be oldest in US finishes repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 160-year-old church believed to be the oldest black church in the United States and built by enslaved Africans has been restored to a version of its former glory. The Savannah Morning News reports it cost nearly $600,000 to repair numerous issues at First African Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. But some historic pieces remain, such as the pews the church says are carved with West African Arabic script, one of the earliest forms of writing. The church's website says the National Historic Landmark was also a stop along the Underground Railroad.
ELECTION 2019-VALDOSTA
Mayoral winner named after provisional ballots counted
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia city has a new mayor after officials counted provisional ballots. Radio station owner Scott James Matheson won Valdosta's top office, beating former fire chief J.D. Rice by 96 votes. The Valdosta Daily Times reports the race was certified Friday after officials ruled 88 of 130 provisional ballots were eligible to be counted. The outcome after Tuesday's runoff had been uncertain, with Matheson holding a narrow lead over Rice, but with enough provisional ballots that Rice still had a chance of winning. The margin is wide enough that Rice cannot request a recount under state law.
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT SEARCH
Georgia police search for armed man accused of taking son
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia say they are still searching for a man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son at gunpoint. Fulton County police told news outlets the child was found safe on Friday shortly after he was taken. His 36-year-old father, Sidney Hepburn, is still on the run and is listed as armed and dangerous. Police said a national Levi's Call alert was issued after Hepburn took the child during an argument with the boy's mother in an Atlanta motel. The woman told police he hit her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill someone. The alert says Hepburn could be in a silver Nissan Sentra with a Virginia tag.