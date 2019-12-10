Man charged with attempted murder in Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a suspect has been charged after a man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday.
According to Police Chief Marquez James, Tre’von Lyles, 19, is charged with attempted murder.
James says around 7 p.m., the Tallassee Police Department called to report that a man, later identified as Lyles, had been shot in Tuskegee and transported to Tallassee Hospital. During the same time, it was reported that a 26-year-old victim had been shot and taken to the East Alabama Medical Center.
James says while collecting evidence for both shooting incidents it was determined there was only one shooting. It’s believed to have happened in the area of Railroad Avenue and Brown Street.
The victim is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Tuskegee police ask anyone with information on this case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Tuskegee Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865.
