Opelika police investigating a case of assault towards a student at Carver Primary School

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On December 9th, 2019, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Opelika Police Department received a complaint at Carver Primary School. The parent reported that the student had been assaulted by a school staff member.
The Opelika Police Department immediately began an investigation into the matter. That investigation is currently ongoing with the Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools.
Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the details of the case including, names, ages, and relationships will not be released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)-745-8665. They ask any callers to remain anonymous.
