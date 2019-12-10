PCPD states no criminal charges will be filed in the Phenix City school bus accident killing East Ala. teen

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - On Aug. 9th, 2019, there was an accident involving a Phenix City school bus and a 2012 Ford Focus at the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Misty Forrest Dr. The collision resulted in the killing of Chris Rogers, a 17-year-old Central High School student.
After months, Captain Williams states Phenix City Police Department received a letter from the attorney general’s office saying no criminal charges will be filed in the accident that killed Chris Rogers.
After a thorough investigation of the actions of both drivers, it was determined nothing criminal was involved. Although nothing criminal was found, this does not mean civil litigation won’t come out of the case.
