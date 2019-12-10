Phenix City job growth increases with 70 New Culver’s workers

PHENIX CITY, al. (WTVM) - Phenix City businesses are growing fast. With the Culver’s grand opening Monday, the managers wanted to make sure they were fully staffed.
“We’ve got 70 staff members right now, and we’re looking to hire 5 to 10 more. But right now, we’re at 70,” said Culver’s franchise owner, Johnny Griggs.
“We have been able to supply people with jobs, and you can feel a sense of excitement when a new restaurant like this comes to town," added General manager Daulton Miller.
Training employees on how to deliver what they consider great customer service was a priority.
“The staff has been really, really good," said Griggs. "We had some corporate trainers in this previous week. Our team members only got one week of training. But they progressed really well, and our corporate trainer actually said that was one of these best soft openings that she had been associated with. So, we expect great things from them.”
The management staff spent 13 weeks training in Panama City to prepare for days like Monday. With the plan to open several more positions, a few customers said they would consider applying in the future.
“Possibly, it would be fun to work here,” said Logan Collins.
Positions will also become available right next door as construction continues. Builders said the new businesses will be an Aldi’s grocery store and a car wash. These businesses will add to the McDonalds, Verizon, Chick-fil-A, and super Walmart along Highway 280.
“I think it’s really going to help. It’s going to create a lot of synergy to the area,” said Griggs.
“Anytime that we can put back into the city, supply jobs for people, it helps you sleep at night for sure, being able to help somebody else out, and that’s what Culver’s is all about,” Miller added.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.