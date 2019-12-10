Safe Kids Columbus is giving away bike helmets this holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus is helping parents this holiday by assisting them keep their kids safe while riding their bikes. Safe Kids Columbus will be donating helmets to families. For those who are interested, families will have three opportunities to receive a free bike helmet before Christmas.
Starting this Thursday, Dec. 12th, the organizers will be at Lake Blackshear Public Library in Americus. Next Tuesday, Dec. 17th, the organizers will be at Lake Blackshear Public Library as well. Then on the following Thursday, Dec. 19th, they will be present for giveaways at Columbus Public Library.
Each helmet giveaway event will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on those days. The events will be held while supplies last. In order to receive a helmet, the child must be present for fitting.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.