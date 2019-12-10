2 teens arrested for shooting at Chattahoochee Courts Apts. in Eufaula

By Olivia Gunn | December 10, 2019 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:08 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police arrested two suspects Tuesday in connection with a shooting at the Chattahoochee Courts housing development.

The shooting happened Dec. 2 and left one person with minor injuries resulting from a gunshot wound to the wrist. Eufaula police say both suspects are male students at a school system not related to Eufaula City Schools.

According to Eufaula police, officers responded to Chattahoochee Courts at around shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police say several bullets entered an apartment.

The two suspects are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and first-degree criminal mischief. They are being held on a $12,500 bond each.

The incident remains under investigation and more arrests are pending.

