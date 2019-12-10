5th annual first responders appreciation luncheon held at St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Members of a church in Columbus along with a nonprofit organization showed their thanks to public safety workers on Tuesday.
St. Luke United Methodist Church and Back Columbus Blue hosted their fifth annual first responder appreciation luncheon. The event was held in the St. Luke Ministry Center on 3rd Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jed Harris, co-founder of Back Columbus Blue, said the luncheon is just one way to support local law enforcement and give them a way to destress from their high-profile jobs.
"We provide very nice holiday meals at no charge to our local law enforcement and first responders,” said Harris. “It gives us a time to talk with them and say we appreciate what you do, what you do is very important. They really appreciate it. It's sort of a pat on the back."
Back Columbus Blue also plans to provide close to 900 meals to first responders later this week.
