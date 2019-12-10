UPDATE: Judge denies motions in court case of William Talley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is an update in the court case of William Talley, a Columbus police officer who was charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Kelly Levinsohn. The incident of the shooting happened back in May of 2019.
Jennifer Curry has been representing William Talley in the case. The judge has denied motion to disqualify Jennifer Curry with the condition that Talley signs a written conflict waiver explaining all potential conflicts of interest.
A defense attorney was requesting change of venue for the Columbus police officer. The motion was to move Talley’s trial out of Muscogee County, due to many reasons of unfair trial that the defense attorney thought. The judge has decided to deny motion for change of venue right now. If potential jurors cannot be impartial, the judge will reconsider the change of venue at a later date.
The judge has also denied the motion to reduce bond.
The judge now expects to try the case early this coming up year in 2020.
