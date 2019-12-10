85-year-old Auburn woman dies of possible carbon monoxide poisoning

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County said a suspected carbon monoxide death in East Alabama is a serving as a sad warning about the deadly gas.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said an 85-year-old woman and her dog died last week in Auburn. Officials suspect an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning is the cause of death.
A captain at the Fort Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department is urging the community to be careful of the odorless gas, especially now that colder temperatures are approaching.
“Wintertime is when most carbon monoxide deaths or incidents happen,” he said. “You need to be aware of what's in your house. Carbon monoxide comes from things that provide any source of heat: vehicles, heaters, generators.”
The captain said the best way to protect yourself and your family is to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector that’s working. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include fatigue, dizziness, and nausea.
